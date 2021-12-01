KBO champions KT Wiz sign ex-MLB player Ramos
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The 2021 Korean Series champions KT Wiz announced Wednesday they've acquired former major league outfielder Henry Ramos.
The 29-year-old switch hitter from Puerto Rico has signed a one-year deal worth up to US$1 million. He will receive $750,000 in guaranteed salary and can make an additional $250,000 in incentives.
Ramos was a fifth-round pick by the Boston Red Sox at the 2010 draft but didn't make his big league debut until this year with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In 18 games, Ramos batted .200/.255/.300 with a home run and eight RBIs. In 75 games in Triple-A this past season, Ramos had 12 home runs and 57 RBIs with a .371/.439/.582 line.
The Wiz said Ramos is a line drive hitter who can steal bases and handle all three outfield positions.
Ramos is replacing outfielder Jared Hoying as the Wiz's foreign hitter.
Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) clubs can sign up to three foreign players, with a maximum of two pitchers. The Wiz are trying to bring back their two starters from the championship squad, William Cuevas and Odrisamer Despaigne.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
