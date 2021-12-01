Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KBO champions KT Wiz sign ex-MLB player Ramos

All News 09:33 December 01, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The 2021 Korean Series champions KT Wiz announced Wednesday they've acquired former major league outfielder Henry Ramos.

The 29-year-old switch hitter from Puerto Rico has signed a one-year deal worth up to US$1 million. He will receive $750,000 in guaranteed salary and can make an additional $250,000 in incentives.

Ramos was a fifth-round pick by the Boston Red Sox at the 2010 draft but didn't make his big league debut until this year with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In this Associated Press file photo from Sept. 30, 2021, Henry Ramos of the Arizona Diamondbacks slides home on a single hit by Carson Kelly against the San Francisco Giants during the top of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Oracle Park in San Francisco. (Yonhap)

In 18 games, Ramos batted .200/.255/.300 with a home run and eight RBIs. In 75 games in Triple-A this past season, Ramos had 12 home runs and 57 RBIs with a .371/.439/.582 line.

The Wiz said Ramos is a line drive hitter who can steal bases and handle all three outfield positions.

Ramos is replacing outfielder Jared Hoying as the Wiz's foreign hitter.

Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) clubs can sign up to three foreign players, with a maximum of two pitchers. The Wiz are trying to bring back their two starters from the championship squad, William Cuevas and Odrisamer Despaigne.

In this photo provided by the KT Wiz on Dec. 1, 2021, Henry Ramos poses with the contract he's signed with the Wiz. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

