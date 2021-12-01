Senior S. Korean antitrust official elected as OECD competition committee bureau member
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday its Secretary General Shin Bong-sam has been elected as a member of the OECD Competition Committee Bureau for next year.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) competition committee bureau consists of a chair and 15 members, and makes a decision on major agendas and details about the panel's meetings, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
Of the 38 member states to the competition committee, the bureau is made up of representatives from 16 countries who take the lead in enforcing competition laws.
Prior to Shin, former FTC commissioner Kim Hyung-bae served in the position from November 2018 through March 2021.
The FTC expects the election of Shin will help South Korea promote its stance in the international community's efforts to discuss competition laws and policy.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
'Boy With Luv' becomes first BTS video to top 1.4 bln YouTube views
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
-
(3rd LD) First suspected cases of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
First suspected case of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
-
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases below 4,000 for 3rd day; critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes