(LEAD) Military reports 58 COVID-19 cases from Army unit
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; CHANGES headline, lead; TRIMS)
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military said Wednesday an Army unit in Gangwon Province reported 58 COVID-19 cases, sparking concerns over the further spread of the virus among military personnel.
The new cases came from an Army base in Hwacheon, 118 kilometers northeast of Seoul. All but one of the patients were fully vaccinated.
The infected troops showed mild or no symptoms.
In response to the cluster infections, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin chaired a virtual meeting with senior commanders, calling for his service branch to review its antivirus readiness and make thorough preparations for the booster shot program.
Earlier this week, the military said it plans to start giving extra COVID-19 vaccine jabs to troops in late December.
Excluding the cases from Hwacheon, the military reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The military's daily COVID-19 tally, announced in the morning, stood at 2,366. Of the cumulative cases in the military, 169 patients are still under treatment.
South Korea's COVID-19 cases topped a whopping 5,000 for the first time Wednesday, with the number of critically ill patients hitting a fresh high amid concerns over the global spread of the omicron variant.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
-
(3rd LD) First suspected cases of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
-
First suspected case of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases top 5,000, critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
-
Moon calls for tighter immigration measures against omicron variant