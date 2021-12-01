Banks' average capital adequacy ratio rises in Q3
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks saw their financial health improve in the third quarter from three months earlier thanks to increased profits and capital, data showed Wednesday.
According to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), the average capital adequacy ratio of 16 commercial and state-run banks had stood at 15.9 percent as of end-September, up 0.24 percentage point from end-June.
The ratio is a key gauge of financial soundness by measuring the proportion of a bank's capital against its risk-weighted assets.
The Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements, an international organization of central banks, advises lenders to maintain a ratio of 8 percent or higher.
The on-quarter rise came as local banks increased their capital and reported high net profits in the third quarter, the FSS said.
The FSS said most lenders had higher capital adequacy ratios than the international standard.
In particular, two internet-only banks -- Kakao Bank and K-Bank -- saw the ratios improve markedly as their capital holdings grew after their share sale in the third quarter, the regulator said.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
-
(3rd LD) First suspected cases of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
-
First suspected case of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases top 5,000, critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
-
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic