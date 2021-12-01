Seoul stocks up late Wed. morning on tech, bio rebound
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rose nearly 1.5 percent late Wednesday morning on rebounds in tech and bio shares despite overnight falls on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had advanced 24.2 points, or 1.49 percent, to 2,881.21 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks bounced back after hitting its 52-week low the previous session.
Overnight the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 1.86 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 1.55 percent amid growing concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant and accelerating inflation in the world's largest economy.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.38 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics increased 0.67 percent; Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, climbed 1.79 percent to 199,000 won; and electric car battery maker LG Chem moved up 2.45 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,181.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.45 won from the previous session's close.
