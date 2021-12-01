Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 1.5 tln won orders for 6 LNG carriers
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Wednesday it has bagged orders worth a combined 1.5 trillion won (US$1.3 billion) to build six liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
Under the deals with two companies in North America, the 174,000-cubic meter LNG carriers will be delivered by the second half of 2025, DSME said.
DSME has won orders worth $10.44 billion so far this year, far exceeding its annual order target of $7.7 billion.
With the latest deals, DSME's annual orders top the $10-billion mark for the first time in seven years since 2014, when it logged $14.9 billion in annual orders, the shipbuilder said.
