Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases top 5,000, critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases topped 5,000 for the first time Wednesday and the number of critically ill patients hit a fresh high amid concerns over the global spread of the new virus variant.
The country reported 5,123 new COVID-19 cases, including 5,075 local infections, raising the total caseload to 452,350, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The country's previous highest daily number of cases was 4,115 on Nov. 24.
-----------------
Seoul's new daily COVID-19 cases exceed 2,000 for 1st time
SEOUL -- The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Seoul surpassed 2,000 for the first time, officials said Wednesday.
The capital logged an all-time daily high of 2,222 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, according to the Central Disease Control Headquarters. Only 10 of the city's total were from overseas.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports rise 32 pct to hit fresh monthly high in Nov.
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports spiked 32.1 percent on-year to reach an all-time monthly high in November on the back of strong global demand for chips and petro products, data showed Wednesday.
Outbound shipments came to US$60.44 billion, compared with $45.75 billion from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
Life expectancy of S. Koreans rises to 83.5 years in 2020
SEOUL -- The average life expectancy of South Korean babies born last year reached 83.5 years, more than seven years longer than two decades ago, data showed Wednesday, amid improved public awareness about health and a better medical system.
The average life expectancy at birth in 2020 was 2.4 months longer than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Pentagon chief due in Seoul for annual security talks on N. Korea, alliance
SEOUL -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to arrive in Seoul on Wednesday for annual security talks with his South Korean counterpart on the envisioned wartime operational control (OPCON) transfer, North Korean threats and the bilateral alliance, Seoul officials said.
Austin is scheduled to land at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, in the afternoon, for a three-day trip on the eve of the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at the defense ministry here.
-----------------
Nat'l security adviser to visit China amid push to declare formal end to Korean War
SEOUL -- National security adviser Suh Hoon will visit China this week to meet with Beijing's top diplomat, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday, as Seoul pushes to declare a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.
Suh will visit the northeastern port city of Tianjin on Thursday and Friday at the invitation of Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, the presidential office said.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Hope for military esports team rising, but will it succeed?
SEOUL -- After leading his esports team Damwon Kia to a runner-up finish at the 2021 League of Legends (LOL) World Championship last month, Kim Dong-ha, better known by his gaming name "Khan," confirmed his professional gaming career is over.
A six-time winner of the LOL Champions Korea (LCK), the top LOL competition in South Korea, Kim has established himself as a top star in the competitive multiplayer online battle arena game, but it was time for him to hang up his mouse and keyboard.
(END)
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
-
(3rd LD) First suspected cases of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
-
First suspected case of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases top 5,000, critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
-
Korea's near-century-old 1st western restaurant to shut down due to pandemic