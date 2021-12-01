Yonhap News Summary
S. Korea could make 'big adjustments' to virus measures over omicron variant: official
SEOUL -- South Korea could make "big adjustments" to its virus prevention measures if the number of omicron coronavirus variant cases spike in the country, a senior Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.
"We discussed such an issue during a special virus response meeting presided over by President Moon Jae-in on Nov. 29," Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for communication, told a YouTube channel of a local news outlet. "We have completed our review (on the issue)."
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea changes U.N. peacekeeping forum to virtual sessions on omicron concerns: official
SEOUL -- South Korea has decided to host a major U.N. peacekeeping conference via video link next week, instead of an originally planned face-to-face session, due to concerns over the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, according to Seoul officials Wednesday.
The 2021 Seoul U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial will be held in the form of a "full-fledged online conference" on Dec. 7-8 as scheduled, a foreign ministry official told reporters.
-----------------
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
DAEJEON -- Prosecutors on Wednesday demanded the death penalty for a man charged with raping and killing the 20-month-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend.
The 29-year-old man, surnamed Yang, allegedly killed the baby girl for not stopping crying on the night of June 15 by covering her with a blanket and punching and stomping on her for about an hour while drunk at his home in Daejeon, about 165 kilometers south of Seoul.
-----------------
Main opposition leader reemerges in Busan after canceling public activities
SEOUL -- The leader of the main opposition People Power Party has reemerged in the southeastern port city of Busan after canceling all public activities amid a deepening feud with the party's presidential nominee, Yoon Seok-youl.
PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok reached out to former National Assembly Speaker Chung Ui-hwa and the two met in Busan late Tuesday night, Chung told Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
POSCO seeks to shift into holding firm
SEOUL -- POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, is planning to transform into a holding company by splitting it into two business entities, industry sources said Wednesday.
After the breakup, the steelmaking group's holding company will be focused on charting out future business, research and development, and investment, according to the sources.
-----------------
Samsung likely to retain 3 CEOs to ensure management stability
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. is likely to retain three CEOs in the upcoming personnel reshuffle, industry sources said Wednesday, in a move to ensure a stable management environment amid fierce global competitions.
The three -- Kim Hyun-suk, Koh Dong-jin and Kim Ki-nam -- have been leading the tech giant's consumer electronics division, IT, and mobile communications division and device solutions division, respectively, since 2018.
