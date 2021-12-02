5 companies to recall over 57,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. and three other companies will voluntarily recall more than 57,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.
The five companies, including Kia Corp., GM Korea Co. and Kiheung International Ltd., are recalling a combined 57,295 units in eight kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include an issue with a safety-related software program in Hyundai's IONIQ Electric, manufacturing defects in the battery of the Chevrolet Bolt EV imported by GM Korea and a faulty door-lock system in Kia's Carnival minivan, the statement said.
The companies will begin to provide repair and replacement services Friday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
