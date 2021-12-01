KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB INSURANCE 53,600 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,010 UP 20
GS Retail 28,500 UP 250
HyundaiMtr 201,000 UP 5,500
AmoreG 41,800 UP 550
LotteChilsung 131,500 UP 500
GCH Corp 25,300 UP 700
SamsungElec 74,400 UP 3,100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,620 UP 40
SKC 193,000 DN 5,000
GS E&C 37,600 UP 900
POSCO 277,000 UP 16,000
SK Discovery 44,200 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 693,000 UP 5,000
DongwonInd 214,000 UP 3,000
LS 49,950 UP 800
NHIS 12,450 UP 100
GC Corp 221,500 UP 3,500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,580 UP 80
KAL 27,400 UP 900
BukwangPharm 12,100 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 130,500 UP 2,000
Daewoong 30,900 0
SamyangFood 81,600 UP 2,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,350 UP 650
CJ CheilJedang 350,500 DN 3,500
TaekwangInd 954,000 UP 36,000
SK hynix 116,500 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 630,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,200 UP 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,550 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 203,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,300 UP 200
Kogas 36,500 UP 1,450
Hanwha 30,850 UP 1,000
DB HiTek 68,100 UP 1,100
CJ 80,300 UP 300
LX INT 23,800 UP 650
TaihanElecWire 1,830 UP 30
Hyundai M&F INS 23,550 UP 550
