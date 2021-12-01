DongkukStlMill 15,250 UP 1,050

Daesang 21,600 UP 150

SKNetworks 4,795 UP 5

ORION Holdings 14,900 UP 200

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,080 0

LG Corp. 78,400 0

POSCO CHEMICAL 157,500 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 75,800 DN 2,300

HYUNDAI STEEL 37,750 UP 650

KCC 296,000 UP 21,000

SKBP 95,000 DN 300

Shinsegae 222,000 UP 4,500

Nongshim 279,500 UP 6,000

SGBC 74,400 DN 300

Hyosung 92,300 UP 1,800

LOTTE 29,350 UP 350

KEPCO E&C 94,900 UP 11,600

KPIC 190,000 UP 19,500

BoryungPharm 15,950 UP 1,550

DONGSUH 29,650 DN 2,050

NEXENTIRE 6,370 UP 170

CHONGKUNDANG 107,000 UP 500

SKSQUARE 62,700 DN 5,300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 95,700 UP 4,600

ShinhanGroup 35,250 UP 600

HITEJINRO 29,400 UP 400

Yuhan 57,700 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 125,000 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 112,000 UP 3,500

DL 59,000 UP 3,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,500 UP 350

KIA CORP. 81,200 UP 3,400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,500 UP 1,500

OCI 109,000 0

LS ELECTRIC 52,900 UP 400

KorZinc 490,500 DN 3,000

F&F Holdings 34,250 DN 550

Ottogi 443,000 UP 7,500

IlyangPharm 27,300 UP 400

KSOE 90,800 UP 3,300

(MORE)