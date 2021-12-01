KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongkukStlMill 15,250 UP 1,050
Daesang 21,600 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,795 UP 5
ORION Holdings 14,900 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,080 0
LG Corp. 78,400 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 157,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 75,800 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,750 UP 650
KCC 296,000 UP 21,000
SKBP 95,000 DN 300
Shinsegae 222,000 UP 4,500
Nongshim 279,500 UP 6,000
SGBC 74,400 DN 300
Hyosung 92,300 UP 1,800
LOTTE 29,350 UP 350
KEPCO E&C 94,900 UP 11,600
KPIC 190,000 UP 19,500
BoryungPharm 15,950 UP 1,550
DONGSUH 29,650 DN 2,050
NEXENTIRE 6,370 UP 170
CHONGKUNDANG 107,000 UP 500
SKSQUARE 62,700 DN 5,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 95,700 UP 4,600
ShinhanGroup 35,250 UP 600
HITEJINRO 29,400 UP 400
Yuhan 57,700 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 125,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 112,000 UP 3,500
DL 59,000 UP 3,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,500 UP 350
KIA CORP. 81,200 UP 3,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,500 UP 1,500
OCI 109,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 52,900 UP 400
KorZinc 490,500 DN 3,000
F&F Holdings 34,250 DN 550
Ottogi 443,000 UP 7,500
IlyangPharm 27,300 UP 400
KSOE 90,800 UP 3,300
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
(3rd LD) First suspected cases of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
First suspected case of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
(LEAD) Daily virus cases top 5,000, critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
Moon calls for tighter immigration measures against omicron variant