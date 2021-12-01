Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:42 December 01, 2021

MERITZ SECU 4,985 0
HtlShilla 72,000 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 50,500 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 174,500 UP 8,000
Hanssem 89,200 UP 2,900
IS DONGSEO 41,200 UP 900
S-Oil 83,100 UP 3,200
SamsungHvyInd 5,260 UP 190
LG Innotek 314,000 UP 9,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,000 UP 20,500
HMM 24,850 UP 1,250
HYUNDAI WIA 73,700 UP 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 168,500 UP 13,500
Mobis 230,000 UP 9,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,850 UP 1,200
S-1 73,300 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 71,400 UP 2,400
ZINUS 78,400 DN 600
Hanchem 306,000 UP 8,000
DWS 52,300 UP 500
SamsungSecu 45,000 UP 650
KEPCO 20,950 UP 200
SKTelecom 54,600 UP 100
SNT MOTIV 42,900 UP 1,250
HyundaiElev 39,700 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 147,500 UP 4,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,025 UP 85
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,500 UP 200
Hanon Systems 13,700 UP 750
SK 259,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 33,550 UP 650
Handsome 34,950 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 18,600 UP 500
COWAY 70,400 UP 2,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,600 UP 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 10,050 UP 460
IBK 10,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 32,550 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 21,550 DN 150
KT 30,000 DN 300
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!