KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 4,985 0
HtlShilla 72,000 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 50,500 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 174,500 UP 8,000
Hanssem 89,200 UP 2,900
IS DONGSEO 41,200 UP 900
S-Oil 83,100 UP 3,200
SamsungHvyInd 5,260 UP 190
LG Innotek 314,000 UP 9,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,000 UP 20,500
HMM 24,850 UP 1,250
HYUNDAI WIA 73,700 UP 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 168,500 UP 13,500
Mobis 230,000 UP 9,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,850 UP 1,200
S-1 73,300 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 71,400 UP 2,400
ZINUS 78,400 DN 600
Hanchem 306,000 UP 8,000
DWS 52,300 UP 500
SamsungSecu 45,000 UP 650
KEPCO 20,950 UP 200
SKTelecom 54,600 UP 100
SNT MOTIV 42,900 UP 1,250
HyundaiElev 39,700 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 147,500 UP 4,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,025 UP 85
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,500 UP 200
Hanon Systems 13,700 UP 750
SK 259,500 0
ShinpoongPharm 33,550 UP 650
Handsome 34,950 DN 150
Asiana Airlines 18,600 UP 500
COWAY 70,400 UP 2,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 84,600 UP 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 10,050 UP 460
IBK 10,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 32,550 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 21,550 DN 150
KT 30,000 DN 300
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
(3rd LD) First suspected cases of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
(LEAD) Daily virus cases top 5,000, critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
Moon calls for tighter immigration measures against omicron variant