KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL141000 UP1500
LOTTE TOUR 16,100 UP 150
LG Uplus 13,300 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,800 UP 2,000
SamsungEng 21,050 UP 300
DWEC 5,530 UP 160
PanOcean 5,360 UP 190
KT&G 82,700 UP 800
DHICO 19,900 UP 900
Doosanfc 48,700 DN 550
LG Display 20,250 UP 350
Kangwonland 22,650 UP 650
NAVER 390,000 UP 9,000
Kakao 122,500 UP 500
NCsoft 701,000 UP 20,000
KIWOOM 99,600 UP 2,100
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 UP 4,500
DSME 23,250 UP 150
HDSINFRA 7,470 UP 60
GS 37,900 UP 400
KEPCO KPS 39,250 UP 550
LGH&H 1,098,000 UP 44,000
LGCHEM 718,000 UP 24,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,200 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,300 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 120,000 UP 4,500
Celltrion 211,500 UP 4,500
Huchems 22,500 UP 900
DAEWOONG PHARM 138,500 UP 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,400 UP 1,300
KIH 77,300 UP 2,000
LOTTE Himart 24,650 UP 1,350
DongwonF&B 185,500 UP 4,000
CJ CGV 22,850 UP 450
LIG Nex1 55,700 UP 2,000
Fila Holdings 33,850 DN 1,100
AMOREPACIFIC 160,500 UP 3,500
HANWHA LIFE 2,820 UP 45
FOOSUNG 23,800 DN 150
SK Innovation 198,500 UP 4,000
