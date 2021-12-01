KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 29,550 UP 950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 149,000 UP 3,500
KBFinancialGroup 53,900 UP 1,100
Hansae 19,950 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,350 UP 850
LX HAUSYS 57,400 UP 1,200
Youngone Corp 39,250 UP 500
CSWIND 57,200 UP 500
HanmiPharm 253,000 UP 500
GKL 11,950 UP 250
KOLON IND 74,500 UP 4,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY390 50 UP650
KOLMAR KOREA 37,500 UP 500
HANJINKAL 55,500 UP 2,300
BNK Financial Group 8,140 UP 140
DoubleUGames 56,700 UP 1,000
emart 144,500 UP 1,500
CUCKOO 18,050 DN 100
COSMAX 92,200 UP 1,500
MANDO 55,600 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 891,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 52,400 UP 900
Doosan Bobcat 36,850 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,000 DN 50
Netmarble 118,000 UP 1,000
KRAFTON 489,000 DN 14,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53300 UP400
ORION 100,000 UP 2,900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,300 UP 200
BGF Retail 143,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 141,500 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 21,350 UP 550
HYOSUNG TNC 534,000 UP 32,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 622,000 UP 24,000
SKBS 264,000 DN 16,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,450 DN 150
KakaoBank 65,200 DN 400
HYBE 352,500 DN 12,000
SK ie technology 158,000 UP 2,500
DL E&C 117,000 UP 6,500
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
(3rd LD) First suspected cases of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
(LEAD) Daily virus cases top 5,000, critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
Moon calls for tighter immigration measures against omicron variant