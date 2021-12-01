POONGSAN 29,550 UP 950

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 149,000 UP 3,500

KBFinancialGroup 53,900 UP 1,100

Hansae 19,950 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,350 UP 850

LX HAUSYS 57,400 UP 1,200

Youngone Corp 39,250 UP 500

CSWIND 57,200 UP 500

HanmiPharm 253,000 UP 500

GKL 11,950 UP 250

KOLON IND 74,500 UP 4,200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY390 50 UP650

KOLMAR KOREA 37,500 UP 500

HANJINKAL 55,500 UP 2,300

BNK Financial Group 8,140 UP 140

DoubleUGames 56,700 UP 1,000

emart 144,500 UP 1,500

CUCKOO 18,050 DN 100

COSMAX 92,200 UP 1,500

MANDO 55,600 UP 900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 891,000 UP 2,000

INNOCEAN 52,400 UP 900

Doosan Bobcat 36,850 UP 650

H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,000 DN 50

Netmarble 118,000 UP 1,000

KRAFTON 489,000 DN 14,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S53300 UP400

ORION 100,000 UP 2,900

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,300 UP 200

BGF Retail 143,500 DN 2,500

SKCHEM 141,500 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 21,350 UP 550

HYOSUNG TNC 534,000 UP 32,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 622,000 UP 24,000

SKBS 264,000 DN 16,500

WooriFinancialGroup 12,450 DN 150

KakaoBank 65,200 DN 400

HYBE 352,500 DN 12,000

SK ie technology 158,000 UP 2,500

DL E&C 117,000 UP 6,500

