GM Korea's Nov. sales dip 43 pct on chip shortages
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Wednesday its sales tumbled 43 percent last month from a year earlier as chip shortages continued to disrupt its production.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 12,274 vehicles in November, down from 21,384 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 60 percent on-year to 2,617 units last month from 6,556, while exports dropped 35 percent to 9,657 autos from 14,828 during the same period, it said.
From January to November, sales declined 31 percent to 225,513 units from 321,736 in the year-ago period.
