S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 1, 2021
All News 16:36 December 01, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.319 1.292 +2.7
2-year TB 1.697 1.669 +2.8
3-year TB 1.813 1.799 +1.4
10-year TB 2.182 2.213 -3.1
2-year MSB 1.742 1.708 +3.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.385 2.373 +1.2
91-day CD 1.260 1.260 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 25)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
Russia pulls out majority of embassy personnel in N. Korea: official
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
Military stresses need for 'prudence' in exempting BTS from active-duty military service
-
S. Korea's exports of farm, fishery products top US$10 bln this year
-
Pentagon chief to visit S. Korea this week for annual security talks
-
(3rd LD) First suspected cases of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
First suspected case of omicron variant detected in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases top 5,000, critical cases hit record high amid new variant woes
-
Moon calls for tighter immigration measures against omicron variant