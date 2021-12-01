S. Korea confirms 1st cases of omicron variant infection
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed its first cases of omicron variant infection on Wednesday, adding to concerns the new virus strain could exacerbate the pandemic as the country grapples with a spike in the caseload and number of critically ill patients.
A married couple in their 40s, living in Incheon, west of Seoul, and their friend have tested positive for the omicron variant in genetic sequencing tests, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Health officials conducted the tests on four people, including the couple's son, after detecting their COVID-19 infections as possible omicron variant cases.
The result of the teenage son is expected to be announced Thursday.
Tests were carried out on three others suspected of being infected with the omicron variant and their test results will be made known around Saturday, according to the KDCA.
The couple, who are fully vaccinated, visited Nigeria on Nov. 14-23 and tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday. Their friend and the son tested positive Tuesday this week.
