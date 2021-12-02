Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korean leader presides over politburo meeting

All News 07:17 December 02, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a politburo session of the ruling Workers' Party, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday.

During the session held the previous day, the North decided to hold a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the party in late December, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

