(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 2)

The U.S. is poised to come up with more defense-related reports including the Nuclear Posture Review, Missile Defense System, and National Defense Strategy. In September, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2022. "The NDAA focuses on deepening and broadening our partnerships and alliances around the world with a particular eye toward the Indo-Pacific region," said Adam Smith (D-Wash.), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, in a statement. The NDAA also cited the need to maintain strong forces in South Korea to deter possible aggression against the U.S., its allies and partners.