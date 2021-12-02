Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines from major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Five confirmed with omicron (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung says he won't push basic income plan if people oppose it (Kookmin Daily)
-- At least 5 confirmed with omicron (Donga Ilbo)
-- First confirmed cases of omicron (Seoul Shinmun)
-- First case of omicron confirmed in S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Omicron cases confirmed in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Five people confirmed with omicron, infections with variant start (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Five confirmed with omicron (Hankyoreh)
-- Omicron arrives in Korea ahead of cold winter (Hankook Ilbo)
-- First confirmed cases of omicron in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- First confirmed cases of omicron in S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- COVID-19 infections hit another daily record: 5,123 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's COVID-19 cases exceed 5,000 in one day for first time (Korea Herald)
-- Korea identifies 1st omicron cases (Korea Times)
