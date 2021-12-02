Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:08 December 02, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-4 Cloudy 30
Incheon 08/-3 Sunny 30
Suwon 06/-4 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 06/-3 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 07/-4 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 05/-7 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 09/-1 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 08/-2 Sunny 60
Gwangju 08/-1 Cloudy 30
Jeju 12/07 Sunny 60
Daegu 08/-3 Cloudy 20
Busan 09/-1 Sunny 0
