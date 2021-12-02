(2nd LD) Ruling party set to railroad 607.9 tln won gov't budget
(ATTN: UPDATES with latest details in paras 1-5; EDITS to conform; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) was set to railroad the government's 2022 budget through the National Assembly on Thursday after failing to reach a compromise with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on the Navy's light aircraft carrier project.
The floor leaders of the two parties met earlier to finalize negotiations over the 607.9 trillion won (US$517.4 billion) budget proposal, which is an increase of 3.5 trillion won from the government proposal.
"We ultimately weren't able to reach an agreement on all items," DP floor leader Rep. Yun Ho-jung told reporters after the meeting.
"But there was no difference of opinion between the parties on passing next year's budget before today's legal deadline," he said.
The National Assembly has scheduled a plenary session for 8 p.m. to handle the bill.
The rival parties reached a tentative agreement Wednesday to adjust the government's budget proposal to increase grants for local governments and compensation for small businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic while reducing the issuance of government bonds, among other things.
But the negotiations hit a snag after the PPP rejected DP demands to increase the defense ministry's budget for a light aircraft carrier project.
The parliamentary defense committee previously slashed the budget from 7.2 billion won to 500 million won after the PPP questioned the project's feasibility and necessity.
Next year's budget will include 68 trillion won worth of support measures for small businesses, Yun said earlier at a party policy coordination meeting.
Compensation for business losses was raised from a minimum 100,000 won to 500,000 won, and the total value of local currency coupons to be issued next year was raised from 6 trillion won to 30 trillion won, he said.
The budget for antivirus health care was also increased by around 1.3 trillion won to more than 7 trillion won.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
S. Korea could make 'big adjustments' to virus measures over omicron variant: official