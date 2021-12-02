Doosan Robotics launches unmanned modular robot cafe
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Robotics Co. said Thursday it has produced an unmanned modular robot cafe in cooperation with Folletto Robotics, a local unmanned beverage manufacturing system maker.
Doosan Robotics is a subsidiary wholly owned by Doosan Corp., a holding company of Doosan Group, South Korea's 15th largest conglomerate by asset.
The unmanned modular robot cafe is a kind of collaborative robot, which refers to a robot that can work with a human.
The unmanned modular robot cafe can be manufactured by putting together standardized parts and is 1.8 meters wide, 1.59 meters long and 1.85 meters high.
Doosan Robotics has been aggressively advancing into the business of collaborative robots, including medical robots and camera robots, the company said.
