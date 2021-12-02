Moon vows digital innovation to meet needs of young generation
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that South Korea will pursue digital innovation to meet the needs of the young generation, praising young people for leading the nation's digital transformation.
Young people, who were born between the early 1980s and 2000s, have been at the center of digital innovation and a "second venture boom," Moon told a meeting with young executives of ventures and startups.
"The government will build the world's most advanced digital infrastructure for future generations," he said.
Moon also pledged the government will continue to reform regulations to promote digital innovation and lead the global standardization of technologies related to the metaverse.
The metaverse refers to a 3-D virtual shared world in which all activities can take place with the help of augmented- and virtual-reality services.
"Going forward, the government will continue to pursue digital innovation in all economic and social sectors," Moon said.
In particular, the government will step up efforts to build a so-called "data dam" to maximize the data utilization that will become the foundation of the digital economy, Moon said.
The government will lay a foundation for autonomous driving throughout the digitalization of roads and railways, Moon said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
S. Korea could make 'big adjustments' to virus measures over omicron variant: official