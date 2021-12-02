Lee narrows gap with Yoon to 33 pct vs. 34 pct: survey
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Ruling Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung is catching up with rival Yoon Seok-youl of the main opposition People Power Party with 33 percent support against Yoon's 34 percent, a survey showed Thursday.
The candidates posted the numbers in a hypothetical four-way race, narrowing the gap between the two to 1 percentage point, according to the survey of 1,015 people conducted Monday to Wednesday by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research.
Lee gained 1 percentage point from last week, while Yoon lost 1 point.
In third place was Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, at 5 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 4 percent.
Lee led Yoon 37 percent to 36 percent when it came to election probability after the former gained 1 percentage point and the latter lost 4 points from last week.
The two were neck and neck in terms of being "unlikable" at 58 percent and 57 percent, respectively.
The DP and the PPP tied at 32 percent support.
President Moon Jae-in's approval rating stood at 41 percent while 53 percent disapproved.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
S. Korea could make 'big adjustments' to virus measures over omicron variant: official