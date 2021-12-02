KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB INSURANCE 54,300 UP 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,200 UP 190
GS Retail 29,800 UP 1,300
KPIC 192,500 UP 2,500
HyundaiMtr 205,500 UP 4,500
AmoreG 43,550 UP 1,750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 685,000 DN 8,000
NHIS 12,550 UP 100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,010 UP 390
SKC 184,500 DN 8,500
GCH Corp 26,000 UP 700
SamsungElec 75,800 UP 1,400
POSCO 281,500 UP 4,500
SK Discovery 44,900 UP 700
GC Corp 228,000 UP 6,500
GS E&C 39,100 UP 1,500
LS 51,900 UP 1,950
LotteChilsung 130,500 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 15,300 UP 400
NEXENTIRE 6,530 UP 160
CHONGKUNDANG 110,500 UP 3,500
KCC 301,500 UP 5,500
SKBP 97,000 UP 2,000
Daesang 22,100 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,865 UP 70
DongkukStlMill 15,500 UP 250
LX INT 24,250 UP 450
TaihanElecWire 1,820 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 23,800 UP 250
BukwangPharm 12,450 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 121,000 DN 9,500
Daewoong 31,500 UP 600
SamyangFood 87,200 UP 5,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,150 UP 800
CJ CheilJedang 364,500 UP 14,000
TaekwangInd 950,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,610 UP 30
KAL 27,800 UP 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,270 UP 190
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,150 UP 650
