KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIA CORP. 81,600 UP 400
SK hynix 120,000 UP 3,500
DB HiTek 68,400 UP 300
CJ 82,300 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 639,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,150 UP 1,950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 37,950 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 203,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,450 UP 150
Kogas 37,450 UP 950
Hanwha 31,450 UP 600
LG Corp. 81,500 UP 3,100
Shinsegae 234,500 UP 12,500
Nongshim 286,000 UP 6,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,000 DN 8,500
BoryungPharm 15,800 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 76,700 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,700 UP 2,950
Hyosung 94,900 UP 2,600
SGBC 75,100 UP 700
LOTTE 30,450 UP 1,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 98,000 UP 2,300
ShinhanGroup 36,000 UP 750
HITEJINRO 29,550 UP 150
Yuhan 60,100 UP 2,400
CJ LOGISTICS 129,000 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 110,000 DN 2,000
DL 61,300 UP 2,300
SKSQUARE 68,700 UP 6,000
DongwonInd 214,500 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 39,850 UP 3,000
Fila Holdings 35,750 UP 1,900
LG Innotek 287,500 DN 26,500
KRAFTON 502,000 UP 13,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,700 UP 1,200
IlyangPharm 28,150 UP 850
OCI 107,000 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,000 UP 1,100
KorZinc 497,500 UP 7,000
KSOE 95,400 UP 4,600
(MORE)
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
S. Korea could make 'big adjustments' to virus measures over omicron variant: official