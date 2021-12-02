KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F Holdings 34,500 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 5,120 UP 135
HtlShilla 73,500 UP 1,500
Hanmi Science 53,100 UP 2,600
SamsungElecMech 173,000 DN 1,500
Ottogi 453,500 UP 10,500
Hanssem 87,900 DN 1,300
S-Oil 84,800 UP 1,700
IS DONGSEO 42,700 UP 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 72,500 UP 1,100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 223,000 UP 1,000
HMM 26,400 UP 1,550
HYUNDAI WIA 74,700 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 169,000 UP 500
Mobis 239,500 UP 9,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,250 UP 1,400
DWS 50,700 DN 1,600
SamsungHvyInd 5,360 UP 100
S-1 75,600 UP 2,300
ZINUS 77,600 DN 800
Hanchem 310,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO 21,450 UP 500
SamsungSecu 46,000 UP 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 10,200 UP 150
SKTelecom 55,400 UP 800
SNT MOTIV 43,750 UP 850
HyundaiElev 40,900 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 152,500 UP 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 28,200 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,150 UP 125
Hanon Systems 14,000 UP 300
SK 264,000 UP 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 34,700 UP 1,150
Handsome 35,900 UP 950
Asiana Airlines 19,150 UP 550
COWAY 71,700 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,300 UP 4,700
IBK 10,600 UP 200
SamsungEng 22,100 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 UP 4,500
(MORE)
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
S. Korea could make 'big adjustments' to virus measures over omicron variant: official