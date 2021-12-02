KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 5,460 UP 100
SAMSUNG CARD 32,900 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 21,600 UP 50
KT 29,700 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145000 UP4000
LOTTE TOUR 16,050 DN 50
DONGSUH 29,900 UP 250
LG Uplus 13,450 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 UP 4,000
DWEC 5,820 UP 290
KT&G 84,100 UP 1,400
DHICO 19,850 DN 50
Doosanfc 46,250 DN 2,450
LG Display 19,900 DN 350
Kangwonland 23,000 UP 350
NAVER 398,500 UP 8,500
Kakao 122,500 0
NCsoft 690,000 DN 11,000
KIWOOM 103,500 UP 3,900
DSME 24,200 UP 950
HDSINFRA 7,580 UP 110
DongwonF&B 190,000 UP 4,500
KEPCO KPS 39,000 DN 250
LGH&H 1,162,000 UP 64,000
LGCHEM 727,000 UP 9,000
KEPCO E&C 91,100 DN 3,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,200 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,100 UP 800
LGELECTRONICS 122,000 UP 2,000
Celltrion 213,000 UP 1,500
Huchems 22,650 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 138,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,200 UP 2,800
KIH 80,000 UP 2,700
LOTTE Himart 25,050 UP 400
GS 38,700 UP 800
CJ CGV 23,300 UP 450
LIG Nex1 56,200 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,000 UP 7,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,350 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
S. Korea could make 'big adjustments' to virus measures over omicron variant: official