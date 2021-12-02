PanOcean 5,460 UP 100

SAMSUNG CARD 32,900 UP 350

CheilWorldwide 21,600 UP 50

KT 29,700 DN 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145000 UP4000

LOTTE TOUR 16,050 DN 50

DONGSUH 29,900 UP 250

LG Uplus 13,450 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 UP 4,000

DWEC 5,820 UP 290

KT&G 84,100 UP 1,400

DHICO 19,850 DN 50

Doosanfc 46,250 DN 2,450

LG Display 19,900 DN 350

Kangwonland 23,000 UP 350

NAVER 398,500 UP 8,500

Kakao 122,500 0

NCsoft 690,000 DN 11,000

KIWOOM 103,500 UP 3,900

DSME 24,200 UP 950

HDSINFRA 7,580 UP 110

DongwonF&B 190,000 UP 4,500

KEPCO KPS 39,000 DN 250

LGH&H 1,162,000 UP 64,000

LGCHEM 727,000 UP 9,000

KEPCO E&C 91,100 DN 3,800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,200 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,100 UP 800

LGELECTRONICS 122,000 UP 2,000

Celltrion 213,000 UP 1,500

Huchems 22,650 UP 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 138,500 0

HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,200 UP 2,800

KIH 80,000 UP 2,700

LOTTE Himart 25,050 UP 400

GS 38,700 UP 800

CJ CGV 23,300 UP 450

LIG Nex1 56,200 UP 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,000 UP 7,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,350 UP 1,000

(MORE)