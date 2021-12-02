KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 2,960 UP 140
AMOREPACIFIC 164,000 UP 3,500
FOOSUNG 22,650 DN 1,150
SK Innovation 204,000 UP 5,500
POONGSAN 29,900 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 55,000 UP 1,100
Hansae 20,000 UP 50
LX HAUSYS 60,600 UP 3,200
Youngone Corp 39,750 UP 500
CSWIND 58,000 UP 800
GKL 12,200 UP 250
KOLON IND 75,300 UP 800
HanmiPharm 262,500 UP 9,500
BNK Financial Group 8,310 UP 170
emart 147,500 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY397 50 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 39,150 UP 1,650
HANJINKAL 57,300 UP 1,800
DoubleUGames 57,000 UP 300
CUCKOO 18,550 UP 500
COSMAX 96,600 UP 4,400
MANDO 56,300 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 892,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 52,300 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,050 UP 50
Netmarble 118,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54800 UP1500
ORION 100,500 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,500 UP 200
BGF Retail 150,500 UP 7,000
SKCHEM 142,500 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 22,800 UP 1,450
HYOSUNG TNC 569,000 UP 35,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 618,000 DN 4,000
SKBS 260,000 DN 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,500 UP 50
KakaoBank 65,000 DN 200
HYBE 330,000 DN 22,500
SK ie technology 160,500 UP 2,500
DL E&C 119,500 UP 2,500
(MORE)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
S. Korea could make 'big adjustments' to virus measures over omicron variant: official