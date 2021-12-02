German frigate fighting against N. Korea's illicit activities makes port call in S. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- A German frigate, taking part in global efforts to monitor North Korea's illegal maritime activities, arrived in South Korea's southeastern port of Busan on Thursday, according to the German Embassy here.
The 3,600-ton Bayern, which carries around 230 crew members, will stay here until next Monday on its journey through the Indo-Pacific region. Having left Germany in August, it visited the Mediterranean, India, Australia and Japan.
The embassy said it marks the first time in more than 20 years that a German frigate has visited the Indo-Pacific and that it is a "signal" of Germany strengthening its activities in the region.
"South Korea is a key partner that shares same values within the Indo-Pacific region," it said, citing bilateral cooperation in such areas as politics, economy and security policy.
Since mid-last month, the German vessel has participated in surveillance operations in the East China Sea and waters near Japan against North Korea's ship-to-ship transfers that violate U.N. Security Council sanctions.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
