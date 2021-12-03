S. Korea's foreign reserves down for 1st time in 5 months in November
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign reserves shrank for the first time in five months in November due to a decline in the dollar-converted value of assets denominated in other foreign currencies, central bank data showed Friday.
The country's foreign reserves came to US$463.91 billion as of end-November, down $5.3 billion from the previous month, according to the data provided by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
This marked the first time in five months that the foreign reserves have shrunk.
The decline stemmed partly from a fall in the value of non-dollar assets when converted into the greenback, the bank said. Last month, most major currencies lost ground against the dollar.
Foreign reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, International Monetary Fund reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.
The data showed that foreign securities came to $420.94 billion at the end of November, up $2.52 billion from the previous month. The figure accounted for 90.7 percent of total foreign reserves.
Deposits, however, fell $7.6 billion on-month to $18.19 billion, while gold holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion, according to the data.
As of end-October, South Korea is the world's eighth-largest holder of foreign reserves. China led the pack by owning around $3.22 trillion worth of foreign reserves, the data showed.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks