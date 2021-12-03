U.S. will not apologize for upcoming summit for democracy: Psaki
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The United States will not apologize for an upcoming summit of democratic nations that only seeks to promote democratic values globally, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.
The White House earlier said President Joe Biden will host a summit for democracy, involving leaders from about 110 countries, including South Korea and Japan.
Key U.S. competitors including China and Russia, however, have strongly denounced the proposed meeting as causing global division.
"Our objective with this summit is to bring together 110 governments representing diverse democratic experiences around the world, as well as civil society and private sector leaders to discuss how we can work together to protect democracy around the world, to stand up for democracy around the world," Psaki said in a daily press briefing.
"That's nothing we're going to apologize for, no matter what the criticism is from any country around the world," she added.
The summit for democracy will be held virtually next Thursday and Friday, according to the White House.
Psaki said an invitation to the U.S.-hosted virtual summit did not represent U.S. approval of the country invited, noting "no democracy is perfect" and that "no democracy is ever final."
"And it doesn't mean that we are giving the opposite of a stamp of approval or a negative stamp to people who are not invited," she added. "This is just meant to include and invite a diverse set of voices countries who can speak to our global effort to protect democracy."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
