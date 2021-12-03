(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 3)

Almost every time the pandemic has resurged, the Moon administration has been too slow to take action. There seems to be no exception this time. The government has given the impression that it is reluctant to backtrack on its efforts for a gradual return to normalcy. It does not want to acknowledge its policy failure a month after initiating the "Live with COVID-19" program. But, it should not repeat the same mistake, and instead must take a flexible attitude and try to meet challenges arising from the aggravating situation.