Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM

All News 08:39 December 03, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will limit private gatherings to six people in the capital area and eight in other regions for four weeks starting next week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday.

Kim announced the new measure during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country.

Currently the cap is 10 people in the capital area and 12 in other regions under the country's "living with COVID-19" scheme that began last month.

Kim also said restaurants and cafes will be added to the list of facilities requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry.

The government will allow a one-week grace period before enforcing the rule.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus #restrictions
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!