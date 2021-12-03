Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 03, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/00 Sunny 0

Incheon 04/01 Sunny 0

Suwon 05/00 Sunny 0

Cheongju 06/03 Rain 10

Daejeon 07/03 Sleet 20

Chuncheon 05/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 07/04 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 09/04 Rain 30

Jeju 14/08 Rain 60

Daegu 08/00 Sleet 10

Busan 12/06 Sunny 0

