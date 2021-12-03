Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 03, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/00 Sunny 0
Incheon 04/01 Sunny 0
Suwon 05/00 Sunny 0
Cheongju 06/03 Rain 10
Daejeon 07/03 Sleet 20
Chuncheon 05/-2 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/03 Sunny 0
Jeonju 07/04 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 09/04 Rain 30
Jeju 14/08 Rain 60
Daegu 08/00 Sleet 10
Busan 12/06 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't