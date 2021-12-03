K League rivals vying for title on final day
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- For the third straight season, the South Korean club football title will be determined on the final day. And also for the third year in a row, the same pair of rival teams will take a crack at the championship trophy.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are leading Ulsan Hyundai FC by two points, 73-71, heading into their K League 1 season finales Sunday, with no one else having a shot at capturing the championship. Jeonbuk are going for a record-setting fifth consecutive title, the last two of which have come at the expense of Ulsan. Ulsan haven't won a title since 2005, and they'll try to avoid extending their record of most runner-up finishes to 10.
Jeonbuk will host Jeju United at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul. Ulsan will play host to Daegu FC at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, about 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Both matches will kick off at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Jeonbuk clinched their 2019 and 2020 titles with victories on the last day of those seasons. This time, they probably don't even need a win to keep their dynastic run alive.
A Jeonbuk draw and an Ulsan victory will bring the two clubs even in points at 74. But Jeonbuk currently enjoy a sizable advantage in the first tiebreaking category, goals scored, at 69-62. Ulsan would have to score eight more goals than Jeonbuk just in one day, a highly unlikely proposition.
Ulsan have to beat Daegu and hope that Jeju will do them a favor and get past Jeonbuk.
And Jeju are one of only two teams that Jeonbuk have not beaten this season. They've had three draws so far.
And though Jeju can't win a title this year, they still have a lot left to play for. They're one point back of Daegu, 55-54, for third place and a ticket to next year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.
Jeju's striker Joo Min-kyu, leading scorer this season with 22 and one of four MVP nominees, will try to cap off his memorable season on a high note. Joo had a brace in the teams' 2-2 draw on Oct. 24.
Jeonbuk will have to try to contain Joo without left full back Kim Jin-su and defensive midfielder Ryu Jae-moon, who have both been suspended for Sunday after accumulating five yellow cards.
Gustavo had a pair of goals in that match too. He and Stanislav Iljutcenko share the club lead with 15 goals apiece this season.
Ulsan have beaten Daegu once but dropped two other meetings so far this season. Cesinha, also an MVP nominee, has two of Daegu's five goals against Ulsan this year.
Ulsan will be at full strength, with MVP candidate Lee Dong-jun leading the offense, joined by attacking midfielders Lee Dong-gyeong and Valeri Qazaishvili.
There will be zero drama at the opposite end of the league tables when the season concludes for the bottom six clubs Saturday.
Gwangju FC will finish dead last regardless of their result against Incheon United. At 36 points, Gwangju will be relegated to the K League 2 for 2022, just two seasons after earning a promotion to the top competition.
Gangwon FC are locked into 11th place at 40 points and will take on Daejeon Hana Citizen of the K League 2 in the two-legged promotion-relegation playoff. The opening leg is on Wednesday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't