K League rivals vying for title on final day

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors are leading Ulsan Hyundai FC by two points, 73-71, heading into their K League 1 season finales Sunday, with no one else having a shot at capturing the championship. Jeonbuk are going for a record-setting fifth consecutive title, the last two of which have come at the expense of Ulsan. Ulsan haven't won a title since 2005, and they'll try to avoid extending their record of most runner-up finishes to 10.

