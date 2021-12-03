Nat'l Assembly passes record 607.7 tln won gov't budget for 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly passed the 2022 government budget Friday, a record high amount of 607.7 trillion won (US$516.3 billion) to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and other expenses.
The bill's passage came a day after the legal deadline, as last-minute negotiations between the ruling Democratic Party and main opposition People Power Party caused a delay in the finance ministry's computation work.
The final budget is an increase of 3.3 trillion won from the government proposal, the second consecutive year the sum has been expanded by the Assembly.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Remains of another Korean War soldier identified
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't