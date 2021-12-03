(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly passes record 607.7 tln-won gov't budget for 2022
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 3rd para)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly passed the 2022 government budget Friday, a record high amount of 607.7 trillion won (US$516.3 billion) to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and other expenses.
The bill's passage came a day after the legal deadline, as last-minute negotiations between the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and main opposition People Power Party (PPP) caused a delay in the finance ministry's computation work.
The final package is an increase of 3.3 trillion won from the government proposal, the second consecutive year the budget has been expanded by the assembly.
The bill passed 159-53, with 24 abstentions, in an assembly where the DP holds a majority of 169 out of 295 seats.
The PPP refused to endorse the budget after objecting to the defense ministry's request for 7.2 billion won to build a light aircraft carrier. The full amount was restored after initially being slashed by the parliamentary defense committee.
Next year's budget includes 68 trillion won worth of support measures for small businesses hit by the pandemic.
The DP raised the minimum compensation for business losses from the current 100,000 won to 500,000 won, although the PPP had called for an increase to 1 million won.
Businesses that do not qualify for the compensation, such as the tourism, sports and culture sectors, will be offered separate support measures worth 400 billion won.
The total value of local currency coupons to be issued next year was raised from the government's plan of 6 trillion won to 30 trillion won.
The government will also offer 36 trillion won in loans to 2.13 million small business owners at ultra-low annual interest rates of around 1 percent.
In other expenditures, the budget for antivirus health care was increased by around 1.4 trillion won to more than 7 trillion won.
The money will be spent on purchasing oral COVID-19 medication for 404,000 people, securing 14,000 more hospital beds for critically ill COVID-19 patients, and supporting people with adverse reactions to coronavirus vaccines.
Also included in the budget are additional funds for child care services, funds to establish a response system to supply chain risks, such as the recent shortage of urea solution, and an increase in local subsidies following an increase in tax revenues.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers face balancing act between U.S., China for market supremacy
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals