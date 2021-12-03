Seoul's new daily COVID-19 cases exceed 2,000 for 3rd consecutive day
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The number of Seoul's daily COVID-19 cases has surpassed 2,000 for three straight days, health authorities said Friday.
The capital added 2,099 new cases Thursday, including 2,094 local infections and five from overseas, according to the Central Disease Control Headquarters.
This marked the third consecutive day the daily figure has hit the 2,000 mark.
Thursday's tally was down 169 from the record high of 2,268 logged the previous day but up 357 from 1,742 recorded a week before.
The number of new daily coronavirus cases in Seoul topped 1,000 for the first time on Sept. 24, when 1,221 new patients were confirmed. After staying below the mark for some time, the number again soared to 1,004 on Nov. 2.
Since then, the capital's daily records have been broken six times -- 1,436 on Nov. 16; 1,734 on Nov. 23; 1,760 on Nov. 24; 1,888 on Nov. 26; 2,222 on Tuesday and 2,268 on Wednesday.
The city's total caseload had risen to 160,873, and its total number of COVID-19 deaths had increased by 12 to 1,148, as of Thursday midnight.
