Military reports 38 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 38 additional COVID-19 cases Friday amid growing concerns over the new omicron variant, raising the total caseload among military personnel to 2,476.
Three Army conscripts stationed in Yeoncheon, 62 kilometers north of Seoul, contracted the virus after their fellow was infected.
Ten military personnel contracted the virus during and after their vacations and off-base trips. Ten others tested positive after developing symptoms.
An Army trainee based in Nonsan, 213 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive as well.
All but one of the additional patients reported Friday were fully vaccinated, the military said.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 262 patients are still under treatment. The total number of breakthrough infections reached 755.
South Korea's daily coronavirus cases fell slightly below 5,000 on Friday, but the number of critically ill patients hit yet another record high, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
