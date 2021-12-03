The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 December 03, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.00 1.00
1-M 1.11 1.11
2-M 1.22 1.22
3-M 1.34 1.34
6-M 1.57 1.56
12-M 1.77 1.77
(END)
