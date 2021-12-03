Top Chinese official expresses support for Seoul's pursuit of end-of-war declaration: embassy
TIANJIN, China, Dec. 3 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- A top Chinese official in charge of foreign affairs said Beijing supports Seoul's push for the declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, according to South Korea's embassy Friday.
Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, delivered the message during a meeting with Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae who serves as President Moon Jae-in's national security adviser, in China's eastern city of Tianjin the previous day, the embassy in Beijing said.
Yang was quoted as saying, "(We) support the push for the end-of-war declaration and believe that the end-of-war declaration will contribute to promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."
Yang, China's most senior foreign policy official, and Suh also reaffirmed the two sides will seek President Xi Jinping's visit to South Korea as soon as the situations related to the COVID-19 pandemic are "stabilized." Xi's agreed-upon trip to South Korea has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
