13 Chinese rescued from sinking fishing boat in southern waters
YEOSU, South Korea, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- A Coast Guard rescue operation was under way Friday to evacuate Chinese sailors from a fishing boat sinking in South Korea's southern waters, officials said.
The 1,000-ton Chinese vessel started sinking at 10:59 a.m. after colliding with a rock in waters 22 kilometers southeast of Ganyeo Rock near the southern coastal city of Yeosu, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, according to officials.
So far 13 people have been rescued, and nine others are also being evacuated.
Coast Guards officials were dispatched after being alerted of the accident by Chinese authorities, which received a distress signal from the boat.
