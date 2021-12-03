Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 December 03, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Nov. 29 -- N. Korea urges full vigilance against omicron variant

30 -- U.S. global posture review calls for allies' cooperation to counter N.K., China threats

S. Korea approves civic groups' applications for N. Korea aid: official

Dec. 1 -- N. Korea kicks up commemorative mood for late leader Kim Jong-il

2 -- S. Korea, U.S. to update war plans to deter evolving N.K. nuke, missile threats

N. Korea to hold key party meeting as leader Kim set to mark 10 years in power

3 -- U.N. excludes N. Korea from humanitarian aid plans for two straight years

Top Chinese official vows Bejing's 'constructive' role on bid for end-of-war declaration: Seoul official
