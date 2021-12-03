Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Nov. 29 -- N. Korea urges full vigilance against omicron variant
30 -- U.S. global posture review calls for allies' cooperation to counter N.K., China threats
S. Korea approves civic groups' applications for N. Korea aid: official
Dec. 1 -- N. Korea kicks up commemorative mood for late leader Kim Jong-il
2 -- S. Korea, U.S. to update war plans to deter evolving N.K. nuke, missile threats
N. Korea to hold key party meeting as leader Kim set to mark 10 years in power
3 -- U.N. excludes N. Korea from humanitarian aid plans for two straight years
Top Chinese official vows Bejing's 'constructive' role on bid for end-of-war declaration: Seoul official
(END)
