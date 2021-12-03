Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea to hold key party meeting as leader Kim set to mark 10 years in power
SEOUL -- North Korea will hold a key party meeting later this month to discuss plans for the new year, Pyongyang's state media reported Thursday, raising expectations the North could announce its key domestic and foreign policy directions.
The North made the decision during a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party held the previous day, presided over by leader Kim Jong-un, where he called 2021 a year of "victory," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N. Korea kicks up commemorative mood for late leader Kim Jong-il
SEOUL -- North Korea's main newspaper on Wednesday published a series of stories lauding late leader Kim Jong-il ahead of the 10th anniversary of his death this month.
Kim Jong-il, father of current leader Kim Jong-un, died on Dec. 17, 2011, having ruled the reclusive regime since the death of his father and national founder, Kim Il-sung, in 1994. Kim Jong-un, the third son of the late leader, took over the helm of the North in another hereditary succession of power.
------------
No ICBM launch anniversary in N. Korea's 2022 calendars: Seoul official
SEOUL -- North Korea's new calendars for next year have not marked its 2017 launch date of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) as an anniversary unlike this year's, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
South Korea has been monitoring North Korea's activities after its 2021 calendars marked Nov. 29 as an anniversary for rocket development for the first time. On the day in 2017, the North's leader Kim Jong-un declared the completion of his country's nuclear forces after firing a new ICBM, the Hwasong-15.
------------
Heat waves, tropical nights increase in N. Korea due to global warming: weather agency
SEOUL -- North Korea has seen an increase in heat waves and tropical nights and a decline in cold spells over the past three decades as global warming has driven up temperatures, South Korea's state weather agency said Tuesday.
The average annual temperature in North Korea rose by 0.4 degree Celsius to 8.9 C for the 1991-2020 period in comparison with the 1981-2010 period, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
------------
N. Korea slams AUKUS as U.S. 'tool for war' threatening world security
SEOUL -- North Korea has criticized a new trilateral security partnership among Australia, Britain and the United States as an American "tool for war" that poses "serious threats" to world peace.
In a commentary posted on the North's foreign ministry website Monday, the Korea-Asia Association said the international community should be wary of the initiative, called AUKUS, that "brings dark clouds of a nuclear war to the world."
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea urges full vigilance against omicron variant
SEOUL -- North Korea said Monday it has strengthened preventive measures against COVID-19 in response to growing concern about the Omicron variant, a move that heralds a further delay in easing its stringent border control.
The reclusive nation had been seen preparing to reopen its land border with China and Russia, at least partially, before the end of this year.
(END)
