Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Unification ministry budget for inter-Korean cooperation rises 2 pct in 2022
SEOUL -- The unification ministry's next year budget for inter-Korean cooperation slightly increased despite chilled cross-border exchanges in the face of deadlocked nuclear negotiations and the North's prolonged border lockdown, according to officials.
Under the budget plan approved by the National Assembly earlier in the day, the 2022 budget for the ministry handling inter-Korean relations was set at 1.5 trillion won (US$1.3 billion), up from this year's 1.48 trillion won.
------------
S. Korea approves civic groups' applications for N. Korea aid: official
SEOUL -- The South Korean government said Monday it has approved three new applications by local civic groups for the shipment of health care-related materials to North Korea.
Speaking to reporters, an official at the Ministry of Unification cited the government's position of continuing inter-Korean humanitarian cooperation, separately from political and military situations, especially in such fields as assistance for the vulnerable there, including children and pregnant women, in urgent need. The official, however, stopped short of elaborating on materials the organizations plan to send to the North.
------------
Court orders gov't to compensate N.K. defectors over extended detention
SEOUL -- South Korea's government has been ordered by a local court to pay compensation to a North Korean couple detained by its spy agency for far longer than legally allowed, judicial officials said Tuesday.
The Seoul Central District Court ruled that the state has to pay about 26 million won (US$22,000) to the defectors, who were confined at a National Intelligence Service (NIS) protection facility for nearly six months after their arrival here in 2013, the officials said.
------------
No unusual N.K. activities detected on day marking 2017 ICBM launch
SEOUL -- South Korea has detected no unusual North Korean military activities Monday, Seoul officials said, amid speculation Pyongyang could mark its 2017 launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a celebratory event or show of force.
This year, the North's calendars began to mark Nov. 29 as an anniversary for its rocket development. On the day in 2017, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared the completion of his country's nuclear forces after firing the new ICBM, the Hwasong-15.
