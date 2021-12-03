Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) Top Chinese official vows Bejing's 'constructive' role on bid for end-of-war declaration: Seoul official
TIANJIN, China -- A top Chinese official in charge of foreign affairs said Beijing supports Seoul's push for the declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
Yang Jiechi, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, delivered the message during a meeting with Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae who serves as President Moon Jae-in's national security adviser, in China's eastern city of Tianjin the previous day, according to the presidential national security office.
------------
U.N. excludes N. Korea from humanitarian aid plans for two straight years
SEOUL -- The United Nations has excluded North Korea from its global humanitarian assistance plan for 2022, its recent report showed, apparently due to the impoverished country's prolonged border lockdown against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Global Humanitarian Overview 2022 released by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said, "Afghanistan, DPR Korea and Myanmar are facing acute food insecurity situations, which are likely to deteriorate further by the year's end."
------------
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S. to update war plans to deter evolving N.K. nuke, missile threats
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States agreed Thursday to update their joint wartime contingency plans to deter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats, the two sides said, in a sign of their stepped-up cooperation to reinforce deterrence against the recalcitrant regime.
Defense Minister Suh Wook and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, approved the "Strategic Planning Guidance (SPG)," a document to set the tone for updated wartime operation plans (OPLANs), during the allies' annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM).
------------
German frigate fighting against N. Korea's illicit activities makes port call in S. Korea
SEOUL -- A German frigate, taking part in global efforts to monitor North Korea's illegal maritime activities, arrived in South Korea's southeastern port of Busan on Thursday, according to the German Embassy here.
The 3,600-ton Bayern, which carries around 230 crew members, will stay here until next Monday on its journey through the Indo-Pacific region. Having left Germany in August, it visited the Mediterranean, India, Australia and Japan.
------------
COVAX allocates 4.7 million more COVID-19 vaccines to N. Korea
SEOUL -- The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has assigned 4.7 million doses of additional COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea in its latest distribution plan, its report showed Tuesday.
According to the program's 12th vaccine allocation decision, AstraZeneca's vaccines will be provided to North Korea, though Pyongyang remains unresponsive to the proposed vaccine assistance.
------------
(2nd LD) U.S. global posture review calls for allies' cooperation to counter N.K., China threats
SEOUL -- The U.S. Department of Defense has concluded its review of the global defense posture, calling for cooperation with allies and partner countries to deter North Korean threats and potential Chinese aggression.
After months of analysis, the Pentagon released the results of the 2021 Global Posture Review (GPR) on Monday (U.S. time), which included its decision to permanently station a previously rotational Apache attack helicopter unit and artillery division headquarters in South Korea.
(END)
-
