KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 12,900 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 123,500 UP 2,500
AmoreG 44,400 UP 850
HyundaiMtr 206,000 UP 500
TaihanElecWire 1,865 UP 45
Hyundai M&F INS 24,200 UP 400
Daesang 22,500 UP 400
SKNetworks 4,880 UP 15
LotteChilsung 133,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,750 UP 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,330 UP 130
Nongshim 286,000 0
SGBC 76,500 UP 1,400
Shinsegae 241,000 UP 6,500
Hyosung 100,000 UP 5,100
POSCO 284,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE 30,500 UP 50
GCH Corp 26,550 UP 550
ORION Holdings 15,550 UP 250
NEXENTIRE 6,710 UP 180
CHONGKUNDANG 113,000 UP 2,500
KCC 313,500 UP 12,000
SKBP 99,900 UP 2,900
SK hynix 118,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 642,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,300 UP 1,150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,350 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 209,000 UP 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,950 UP 500
Kogas 37,650 UP 200
Hanwha 31,750 UP 300
DB HiTek 68,800 UP 400
CJ 83,400 UP 1,100
LX INT 24,500 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 15,650 UP 150
Daewoong 31,750 UP 250
SamyangFood 87,300 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,400 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 363,500 DN 1,000
TaekwangInd 990,000 UP 40,000
