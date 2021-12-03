KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 7,700 UP 90
KAL 28,500 UP 700
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,305 UP 35
LG Corp. 82,000 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 150,000 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 16,200 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,900 UP 2,200
DB INSURANCE 55,300 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 75,600 DN 200
NHIS 12,850 UP 300
DongwonInd 219,500 UP 5,000
SK Discovery 45,400 UP 500
GS Retail 30,450 UP 650
LS 52,700 UP 800
GC Corp 229,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 39,650 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 692,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 193,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,060 UP 50
SKC 188,500 UP 4,000
CUCKOO 18,650 UP 100
SKSQUARE 66,000 DN 2,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 98,900 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 37,050 UP 1,050
HITEJINRO 30,600 UP 1,050
Yuhan 60,300 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 131,000 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 108,500 DN 1,500
DL 61,800 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,400 UP 250
KIA CORP. 82,500 UP 900
Hanmi Science 53,600 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 178,500 UP 5,500
HtlShilla 75,900 UP 2,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,800 UP 100
Hanssem 90,400 UP 2,500
KSOE 94,600 DN 800
MERITZ SECU 5,150 UP 30
OCI 111,000 UP 4,000
Ottogi 452,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
BTS holds first in-person concert in 2 years in LA
-
BTS leader says he feels 'invisible wall' for Korean artists
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
BTS to be absent from MAMAs due to self-quarantine for all overseas arrivals
-
(LEAD) Moon says S. Korea to halt further easing of distancing rules amid spiking infections
-
(URGENT) All int'l arrivals required to undergo 10-day quarantine for next 2 weeks: gov't
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for man charged with raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to limit private gatherings to 6 in capital area, 8 elsewhere: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea brings back airport screening, quarantine measures amid 1st omicron case confirmations
-
(2nd LD) False info given by omicron-positive couple in contact tracing puts many at infection risks
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports first suspected cluster outbreak of omicron variant at church: officials
-
DP presidential candidate says he prefers military service deferment for BTS members